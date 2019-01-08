Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish government would learn lessons after it admitted acting unlawfully while investigating sexual harassment claims against Alex Salmond.

The allegations against the former first minister, which he denies, were made to the Scottish government a year ago.

The government told a hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh that it breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had "prior involvement" in the case.

Ms Sturgeon told the BBC: "It is deeply regrettable that we are in the situation that we are in today, not least for the complainants who had a right to expect that this process would be in every respect robust, and of course the Scottish government will seek to learn any lessons from that."