Four Scots MPs on why they rejected deal

Four Scottish MPs on why they voted against the Brexit deal
Four Scottish MPs have told BBC Scotland why they voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal.
The SNP's Kirsty Blackman; Labour's Lesley Laird; the Liberal Democrats' Christine Jardine and Conservative Ross Thomson spoke to the BBC's Politics Scotland programme.
16 Jan 2019
