Sturgeon to make indyref2 views clear soon

Sturgeon to make views on second independence referendum clear soon
Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish Parliament that regardless of whether there is an extension of Article 50 she will make her views on the timing of a second independence referendum known soon.
She said: "Article 50 should be extended and I think across the UK the issue of EU membership should go back to the electorate.
"But, of course, it could be that the extension of Article 50 is a reprieve from Brexit and not a solution for Brexit and so yes there is water to go under the bridge in the next matter of weeks and when it is done so I will make my views on the timing of a choice on independence clear."
17 Jan 2019