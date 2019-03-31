MP hopeful of support for Article 50 motion

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MP Joanna Cherry hopes for cross-party support to rule out No-Deal
SNP MP Joanna Cherry is hopeful of winning cross-party support for her bid to rule out a No Deal Brexit.
She plans to table a motion on Monday that could revoke Article 50 if there is no deal and no extension to Brexit agreed by 10 April.
An earlier version of her motion was defeated during the first round of indicative votes on Wednesday but she says she has redrafted in the hope of bringing more MPs on board.
-
31 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-47766594/mp-joanna-cherry-hopes-for-cross-party-support-to-rule-out-no-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window