Sturgeon: 'Be wary of PM's Brexit talks offer'

Video

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Jeremy Corbyn and Labour should be "wary" of Theresa May's offer to discuss the next steps on Brexit.

She gave the warning after the PM offered to speak to Mr Corbyn about breaking the impasse over the UK's future in the EU.

Ms Sturgeon, who is due to also meet Mrs May in London later, told the BBC: "Jeremy Corbyn, Labour - and indeed all MPs - have to be wary because the political declaration, which is what Theresa May looks as if she wants to now try to get other people on side for, is not legally binding in the same way the withdrawal agreement is legally binding.

"Even after the withdrawal agreement has been defeated three times in the House of Commons, this all appears to be about getting people to sign up to that and take their chances with the future relationship, and I think the House of Commons and all MPs have to be very, very careful about that."