FM voices worry over 'bad' Brexit compromise

Sturgeon voices worry over 'bad' Brexit compromise
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has voiced concerns that in the "rush" to meet next week's Brexit deadline a "bad compromise" will be reached.

The SNP leader was speaking shortly after she met Prime Minister and Conservative leader Theresa May in London.

Ms Sturgeon told the gathered media: "In the rush to reach some compromise with the clock ticking, what will happen over the next few days - if anything happens over the next few days - is that a bad compromise will be reached.

"There is a need to be wary. If I was in Jeremy Corbyn's shoes right now I would be very wary about signing up to anything that may not be able to be delivered, in fact may not be enough in the first place."

  • 03 Apr 2019