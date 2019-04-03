FM voices worry over 'bad' Brexit compromise

Video

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has voiced concerns that in the "rush" to meet next week's Brexit deadline a "bad compromise" will be reached.

The SNP leader was speaking shortly after she met Prime Minister and Conservative leader Theresa May in London.

Ms Sturgeon told the gathered media: "In the rush to reach some compromise with the clock ticking, what will happen over the next few days - if anything happens over the next few days - is that a bad compromise will be reached.

"There is a need to be wary. If I was in Jeremy Corbyn's shoes right now I would be very wary about signing up to anything that may not be able to be delivered, in fact may not be enough in the first place."