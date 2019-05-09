'One free bet sparked my gambling addiction'

Media player
How one free bet sparked a 10-year gambling addiction
Taking up the offer of a free online bet led "Gary" into a decade of addictive gambling.
He spoke anonymously to the BBC in the wake of a Glasgow University study which concluded that a radical overhaul of gambling laws was needed to prevent addiction and harm.
The report - published in the British Medical Journal - has called for an industry-wide levy on online betting companies to fund treatment services for problem gamblers.
"Gary" told BBC Scotland's social affairs correspondent Chris Clements how his addiction cost him more than £100,000 and left him with a life in tatters.
09 May 2019
