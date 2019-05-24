Theresa May 'deserves thanks for her service'
Video

Nicola Sturgeon: Theresa May 'deserves thanks for her service'

Nicola Sturgeon has said Theresa May "deserves thanks for her service" as prime minister.

Mrs May will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to choose her successor.

The first minister said she wished her well but added: "I don't think it's any secret our relationship was not an easy one."

