Davidson: May 'has done the right thing'
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has thanked Theresa May for her service as prime minister.

She said: "It's perhaps only the oxygen of new leadership that will be able to break the [Brexit] impasse."

Mrs May will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to choose her successor.

  • 24 May 2019