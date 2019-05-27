Labour's Leonard backs another vote on Europe

Video

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has told the BBC that political events over the last few weeks have left him "more and more compelled" to believe that there should be another vote on the UK's future in Europe.

He was speaking after the Labour vote north of the border collapsed at the European Parliamentary elections.

Asked what vote he thought should be held, Mr Leonard said: "[It should be on] Whatever deal is facing parliament, whether that is a no deal Brexit, which would be catastrophic, or some variant of that."

He added: "I think it should be a vote in which there is a credible leave option but also a credible remain option on the ballot paper."