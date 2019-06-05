'I took pride in getting Union Jacks on Edinburgh festival'
How is Scotland viewed in the Conservative Party leadership contest?

Some contenders have been telling the BBC their views.

Matt Hancock says one of the proudest moments he had as a minister was when he made sure Union Jacks were used as part of the "Edinburgh festival.

The current health secretary explained why: "Because the Edinburgh festival is not only Scotland's biggest and best festival it is the UK's biggest festival."

