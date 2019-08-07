Labour is 'clear' about its opposition to indyref2

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scottish Labour leader Leonard says party 'clear' about opposition to indyref2
Scotland's Labour leader Richard Leonard has insisted his party was "clear" about its opposition to a second independence referendum.
He was speaking the day after shadow chancellor John McDonnell said a Labour government would not block indyref2.
Mr Leonard said: "I am clear that the Labour Party's position at the moment is opposition to a second independence referendum.
"John McDonnell has got far more priorities as an incoming chancellor of the exchequer to deal with than a re-run referendum that only took place in 2014."
07 Aug 2019
