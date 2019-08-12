Media player
Pro-indy blogger Stuart Campbell says his new party would target Unionist seats
A pro-independence blogger considering creating a new political party has said his aim would be to increase the number of pro-independence list MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.
Stuart Campbell, of the Wings Over Scotland website, stressed that the idea was "just a thought" at the moment.
But he told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme it was "highly unlikely" that a new party would split the pro-independence vote.
Mr Campbell said the aim would be to take list seats from unions parties rather than to target the SNP.
12 Aug 2019
