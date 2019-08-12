Video

A pro-independence blogger considering creating a new political party has said his aim would be to increase the number of pro-independence list MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.

Stuart Campbell, of the Wings Over Scotland website, stressed that the idea was "just a thought" at the moment.

But he told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme it was "highly unlikely" that a new party would split the pro-independence vote.

Mr Campbell said the aim would be to take list seats from unions parties rather than to target the SNP.