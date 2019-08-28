Shutting parliament 'is not democracy, it's dictatorship'
Video

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says PM Boris Johnson's move to shut parliament was undemocratic.

She told the BBC: “This is absolutely outrageous. Shutting down parliament in order to force through a no-deal Brexit - which will do untold and lasting damage to the country against the wishes of MPs - is not democracy, it is dictatorship.

“If MPs don't come together next week to stop Boris Johnson in his tracks, then I think today will go down in history as the day UK democracy died. This simply can't be allowed to happen."

  • 28 Aug 2019
