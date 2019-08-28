Video

Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted that the UK government's move to request a shut down of parliament is acting within constitutional rules.

The Leader of the House of Commons made the comment at Aberdeen Airport shortly after he had spoken to the Queen at Balmoral where she is spending the summer.

Asked by the BBC if the government was trying to avoid scrutiny over Brexit, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "Certainly not. This is a completely proper constitutional procedure."