Europe 'looking at what Scotland is in favour of'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Van Rompuy: Europe 'looking at what Scotland is in favour of'

The former president of the European Council believes Brexit has changed EU attitudes to Scottish independence.

Herman Van Rompuy told BBC Scotland there is “much more sympathy” for European regions seeking EU membership.

The UK government does not support Scottish government calls for another independence referendum.

  • 15 Sep 2019