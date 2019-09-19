Media player
'SNP has had 12 years to sort Scotland's drugs crisis'
Conservative MP Colin Clark tells SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford that his party has "had 12 years" to tackle Scotland's drug crisis.
"We are still seeing higher death rates in Scotland than the rest of the United Kingdom," Mr Clark said.
On BBC Debate Night Mr Blackford appealed to the UK government to think again over safe consumption rooms for addicts
They were joined in the discussion by music entrepreneur Donald MacLeod.
