SNP MP: Lord Provost should not resign over expenses
SNP MP Philippa Whitford says Glasgow's Lord Provost should not resign after claiming £8,000 in clothing expenses.

Eva Bolander faced criticism after it emerged that her claims included £1,150 for shoes and a £358 pair of spectacles.

She has apologised and vowed to repay some of her expenses.

  • 10 Oct 2019