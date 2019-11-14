Media player
Edinburgh must balance tourism with 'quality of life'
Edinburgh needs to balance its rising visitor popularity with “quality of life” for residents, says the SNP's Ben Macpherson.
The Minister for Europe, Migration & International Development said tourism is an "extremely important part of the Scottish economy".
He told BBC Debate Night the Scottish Government is committed to a "transient visitor levy" to allow local authorities to raise revenue from tourism.
This week Edinburgh councillors agreed to investigate moving a controversial Christmas market out of the city's Princes Street Gardens next year.
14 Nov 2019
