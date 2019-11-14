Video

Edinburgh needs to balance its rising visitor popularity with “quality of life” for residents, says the SNP's Ben Macpherson.

The Minister for Europe, Migration & International Development said tourism is an "extremely important part of the Scottish economy".

He told BBC Debate Night the Scottish Government is committed to a "transient visitor levy" to allow local authorities to raise revenue from tourism.

This week Edinburgh councillors agreed to investigate moving a controversial Christmas market out of the city's Princes Street Gardens next year.