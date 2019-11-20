Minister says 'trust me' over hospital concerns

Video

Scotland's health secretary says she is compassionate and can be trusted to tackle mounting concerns at the country's biggest hospital complex.

Jeane Freeman made the comment in response to Labour MSP Monica Lennon asking who the families of cancer patients could trust.to solve the problems at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus.

She said: "They can place trust in me. I have compassion, I have empathy and that is why I met with those families and have undertaken the work that I have done.

“I refute absolutely from Miss Lennon, or from anyone else, that I am careless or irresponsible on these matters - it could not be further from the truth."