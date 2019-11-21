'16-year-olds would have changed Brexit'

Video

Giving 16-year-olds a vote in the EU referendum would have "hugely changed" the debate on Brexit, says Eunice Olumide.

The model and actress told BBC Debate Night that the treatment of young voters by politicians was "completely disrespectful".

On a special edition of the programme for voters under 30, she said that they were often "belittled" and treated like they don't know what's going on in politics.