Video

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has told the BBC she only learned of a three-year-old boy's death in a ward that was later closed from newspaper reports.

The minister is under pressure to put NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) into special measures following the deaths of two children in 2017.

Milly Main, 10, and Mason Djemat, three, were treated in a ward at a super hospital in Glasgow which was later closed because of problems with the water supply,

Ms Freeman described both deaths as "absolutely tragic" but claimed the difference between the two was that the boy's parents were fully informed by the board about what had happened and the causes of his death.