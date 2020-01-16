Labour candidate criticised for Catalonia remarks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour candidate Lisa Nandy criticised for Catalonia remarks
A Labour leadership candidate has claimed that the UK should "look to Catalonia" for lessons on how to defeat Scottish nationalism.
Lisa Nandy made the comments as she argued that a "social justice agenda" could beat "divisive nationalism".
Hundreds of people were hurt when the Spanish authorities used force to try to stop the disputed independence referendum in Catalonia in 2017.
Nicola Sturgeon said people would be "mortified" by Ms Nandy's remarks.
-
16 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-51142149/labour-candidate-lisa-nandy-criticised-for-catalonia-remarksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window