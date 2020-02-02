Tusk: 'Empathy' towards Scotland joining EU

Media player
Tusk: There would be 'empathy' towards Scotland joining EU
Former European Council president Donald Tusk has said Brussels feels "empathy" towards an independent Scotland joining the European Union.
When asked by the BBC's Andrew Marr if this would be looked upon favourably, Mr Tusk said, "emotionally I have no doubt that everyone will be enthusiastic".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independent Scotland would seek full EU membership.
02 Feb 2020
