'It’s gross misconduct, the rest of us would lose our job'
Scotland should have a system to dismiss MSPs guilty of “gross misconduct”, says Leah Franchetti.
The Labour activist told BBC Debate Night that former Finance Secretary Derek Mackay should not be in public office following his messages to a 16-year-old boy.
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie added that there was a disciplinary process that could cost MSPs their salary, but said the current system “is not strong enough”.
05 Mar 2020
