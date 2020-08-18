The Scottish Parliament's inquiry into the Scottish government's handling of complaints against Alex Salmond is hearing from witnesses.

The former first minister successfully took the government to court over its investigation of harassment complaints against him.

In January last year MSPs agreed to set up the special Holyrood committee. However, it was put on hold after criminal charges were brought against Mr Salmond - which culminated in him being acquitted of 13 charges of sexual assault.

The Salmond committee will take evidence each Tuesday while the Scottish Parliament is sitting.