Covid: Students with a reasonable excuse can go home, says minister
A Scottish government minister has said that students whose "mental health has been threatened because of the current situation" can go back to the family home.
Richard Lochhead, whose brief covers further education, higher education and science, said that if you are in student accommodation and have a "reasonable excuse" then that "is a defence" to visiting another household.
He added that he did not expect there to be a "mass exodus" of students leaving university and returning home.
