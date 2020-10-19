Covid in Scotland: Hospital sees 'dramatic rise' in symptomatic patients
BBC Scotland revisits St John's Hospital in Livingston during the Covid-19 second wave and finds staff tackling a fresh surge in symptomatic patients.
Associate nurse director, Agnes Ritchie, said: "In the last 10 days I would say that we have seen quite a dramatic rise in Covid presentations. But we have also seen a rise in patients who have presented as being positive."
