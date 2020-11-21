Douglas Ross puts focus on Scottish communities
The Scottish Tory leader has said rebuilding communities will be at the heart of his party's agenda.
Speaking to the Conservatives virtual conference, Douglas Ross said his party would bring forward legislation to enshrine local council funding in law.
Mr Ross said the SNP had failed to deliver public services equally across Scotland and coming out of the coronavirus pandemic should bring a renewed focus on communities.
