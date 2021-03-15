Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said his party would deliver opportunity and give people the "tools they need to succeed".

Speaking at his party's conference, the MP said the pandemic had left people needing to "rapidly acquire" new skills.

He added: "This universal skill offer will benefit all of us, driving up productivity and growth in the Scottish economy, which will bring more money to our public services

"Meaning that there will be no need for Scots to pay higher taxes for doing the same job as workers in the rest of the UK."