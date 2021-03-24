Twelve months ago, Paul Henderson was among the first of a sudden wave of coronavirus patients that filled Scotland's hospitals in a matter of weeks.

The 55-year-old was put into an induced coma and was fighting for his life.

He describes vivid and disturbing dreams he experienced during that time.

"The delirium was horrific, absolutely horrific," he says.

