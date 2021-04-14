Scottish election 2021: Greens pledge 'transformation' of economy
The Scottish Greens have set out plans for a "green economic recovery" from the Covid-19 pandemic which they say could create more than 100,000 jobs.
In its Holyrood election manifesto, the party calls for a "fundamental transformation of our economy and society" to tackle climate change.
This would include £7.5bn of investment in public transport and renewables.
The Greens also want a new independence vote during the next five-year Holyrood session if a majority backs it.
