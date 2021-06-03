The first minister has defended the system of appeals for pupil assessments.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the possibility of being downgraded on appeal meant pupils faced a gamble.

An alternative qualifications model has been introduced after formal exams were cancelled for a second year running due to the Covid pandemic.

Grades are to be awarded on the basis of "teacher judgement of evidence of learner attainment".

But speaking at first minister's questions, Nicola Sturgeon said the appeal system was similar to exam appeals and that any downgrading on appeal was "exceptionally rare", happening in only a handful of cases out of thousands of appeals.