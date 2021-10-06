Supreme Court judge Lord Reed said it had unanimously agreed that four provisions of the UN Convention bill and two provisions of the European Charter bill were outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament.

The court agreed that they would affect the UK government's ability to make laws for Scotland, in breach of the Scotland Act.

The bills will now return to Holyrood and can be looked at again by MSPs in a "reconsideration stage" to bring them into line with the court's ruling.

The challenge, brought by UK law officers, concerned the two bills passed in the closing days of the previous parliamentary session. They had both aimed to incorporate aspects of international treaties into Scots law.