Boris Johnson must resign if he misled parliament about a Christmas party at Downing Street, the Scottish Conservative leader has said.

Douglas Ross insisted he still had confidence in the prime minister to lead the country, but added it would be "completely unacceptable" if he was found to have misled parliament on the issue.

Mr Ross added: "If the prime minister knew about this party last December, knew about this party last week, and was still denying it, then that is the most serious allegation.

"There is absolutely no way you can mislead parliament and think you could get off with that.

"No one should continue in their post if they mislead parliament in that way."