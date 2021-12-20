Scotland's first minister said she wanted "people to have clarity about what we are expecting of them" ahead of Christmas Day.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking in light of the rising cases of the Covid variant Omicron in Scotland.

The government has asked people to reduce their contact with other households as much as possible and to stay home "as much as is feasible" on the days around Christmas, but that they can go ahead with their main family celebrations.

Ms Sturgeon also said people attending Christmas gatherings should take a Covid-19 test beforehand, practice good hygiene, and move to reduce their contacts again following the weekend.