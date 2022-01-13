Senior Conservative MP and Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg says MSPs who want the PM to quit should "go public".

He told Kirsty Wark on BBC Newsnight: "You [the BBC] are reporting this without them actually having said this. They need to say this publicly. I think these sorts of anonymous briefings are not necessarily entirely reliable."

Mr Rees-Mogg also called the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, a "lightweight figure".

He added: "The secretary of state for Scotland [Alister Jack] - who is a big figure - is very supportive of the prime minister. He has made that absolutely clear. Douglas Ross has always been a lightweight figure."