Sturgeon urges Salmond to reflect on continuing RT show

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged her predecessor Alex Salmond to re-think his involvement with Russian state broadcaster RT.

The former first minister of Scotland and SNP leader has been hosting his own talk show for a number of years.

Ms Sturgeon said she was "appalled" at Mr Salmond's continued involvement with the channel, saying it was "unthinkable now that that should continue".

She added: "I am not answerable for Alex Salmond, but hopefully he will reflect."