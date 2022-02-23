PM Johnson raises Salmond's RT role in Commons

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond's presenting role on Russian state broadcaster RT has been highlighted at PMQs.

After the SNP's Ian Blackford demanded Boris Johnson clean up the "sewer of dirty Russian money which has been allowed to run through London for years", the PM said: "I think his [Mr Blackford's] indignation is, I am afraid a bit much, coming from somebody whose very own Alex Salmond is a leading presenter on Russia Today which the leader of the opposition [Keir Starmer] has just called on this country to ban."