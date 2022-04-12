The leader of the Scottish Conservatives tells the BBC he can understand why the public are furious about the Number 10 lockdown parties and news that the PM and chancellor have been fined.

However, he said Boris Johnson should not resign from his role leading the government.

He explained: "We are dealing with a war in Ukraine at the moment where the leadership from the UK has been welcomed. It has been hugely supported in Ukraine by President Zelensky and it would not be right to change our leadership at the time we are supporting people in a war in Europe."