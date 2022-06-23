The Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, has described Scottish government plans for another independence referendum as a "wheeze".

He said: "The UK government's priorities are quite clear - it is the people's priorities, it is tackling the war in Ukraine, it's the cost of living challenge, it's the fuel prices, the energy supply security, it's inflation."

Mr Jack added that the UK government did not know of a way indyref2 could happen without Westminster agreement through what is known as a section 30 order.

He said he was waiting to see what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon proposes next week.

Ms Sturgeon will set out a "route map" to another referendum on Tuesday.