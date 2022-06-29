Scotland should become independent if the SNP won a majority of votes in a UK election, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister wants a referendum in 2023, and is pushing for the Supreme Court to rule on whether Holyrood can legislate for such a vote to take place.

If this does not happen, she has said the SNP would treat the next general election as a "de facto referendum".

In an interview with BBC Scotland, the first minister said: "Scotland can't become independent without a majority of people voting for it".

At PMQs in the Commons Deputy PM Dominic Raab reiterated the UK government view that now was "not the right time".