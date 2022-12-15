Higher earners in Scotland to pay more income tax

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has announced that higher earners in Scotland are to pay more income tax.

The higher rate of tax - paid by people earning more than£43,662 - will increase from 41p to 42p in the pound in April, and the top rate from 46p to 47p.

The decision means middle income earners in Scotland will be paying 2p in the pound more than if they were living south of the border.

However, Mr Swinney said the majority of people in living in Scotland were paying less in tax than if they lived elsewhere in the UK.