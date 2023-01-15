16 is too young to change legal gender, says Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender.

The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, passed by MSPs, removes the need for people to get a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria before starting the change process.

It also drops the age limit to 16, and cuts the amount of time the process takes from two years to a matter of months.

Scottish Labour supported the reforms, and almost all of its MSPs voted for the finalised bill.

But Sir Keir told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: "I have concerns about the provision in Scotland, in particular the age reduction to 16 and, in particular, the rejection of our amendment in relation to the Equalities Act."

Pressed on whether you are old enough at 16 to decide to change gender, he replied: "No, I don't think you are."