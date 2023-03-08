SNP leader hopeful Forbes 'has guts' to make change

Kate Forbes has said her criticism of cabinet colleague Humza Yousaf in the SNP leadership contest displayed her "candour and honesty".

Ms Forbes, the finance secretary, attacked Mr Yousaf's record in government during a heated TV debate.

She also said: "I think the public and SNP members want to see somebody who has got the guts to recognise what needs to change and also recognises the fact that we need to have a plan to deliver."

Health Secretary Mr Yousaf hit back by suggesting support for independence would drop if Ms Forbes became leader due to her views on same-sex marriage.

He said candidates' criticism of the government was damaging for the party.