Scotland's first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon did not watch a TV debate featuring the three candidates vying for her job.

She told reporters at Holyrood: "I was following all of your tweets and it seemed to be a feisty encounter."

Ms Sturgeon added: "We have a record in government to be proud of.

"I think what all candidates need to do, and I think all candidates are doing, is setting out how they will build on that and take that forward, but I don't think they need help and advice from me."