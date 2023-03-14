SNP leader hopefuls say independence possible by 2028

The three candidates vying to be leader of the SNP have told a live studio debate that Scottish independence is possible within five years.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and ex-minister Ash Regan faced questions during the final TV leadership hustings which was hosted by the BBC.

Ms Forbes and Mr Yousaf both said that proving the case for independence starts with "governing well" and Ms Regan argued for a "gentle persuasion" approach to win over "no" voters

All three believe that it is possible to achieve independence within five years.