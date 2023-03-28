Humza Yousaf becomes Scottish first minister

Humza Yousaf has been confirmed as Scotland's new first minister after a vote in the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP leader was backed by his own MSPs and the Scottish Greens - guaranteeing him a majority.

All three opposition leaders stood against him but knew they had no prospect of being successful.

Mr Yousaf, who succeeds Nicola Sturgeon, is the country's sixth first minister and first from an ethnic minority background.

He is also the youngest first minister at 37, and the first Muslim to lead a major UK party.

Following the vote, Mr Yousaf announced that Shona Robison - who has been serving as the social justice secretary and was a close ally of Ms Sturgeon - would be appointed as his deputy first minister.

He also confirmed he would have a "minister for independence" in his government, a role he pledged to create during the leadership campaign.