No immediate concrete risk to pupils, says minister

There is no immediate risk to pupils and staff in Scottish schools from unsafe concrete, a government minister has said.

A total of 35 council-run schools have been found to contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

More than 100 schools in England have been told to close areas of their buildings that have RAAC.

All local authorities across Scotland are due to report the findings of structural assessments next week.

And Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray has insisted that, at this point, there is nothing to suggest that school safety has been compromised.

He told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show: "Many assessments and checks have been done already. There is no immediate risk to people using those buildings.

"If necessary, mitigations will be put in place where RAAC is in place and there is a concern around it to ensure the ongoing safety of that building and the people using it.

"There is no reason to believe that the safety concern has changed in the previous weeks."