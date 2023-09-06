Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has made her first Holyrood speech since being arrested.

The MSP for Glasgow Southside was responding to current First Minister Humza Yousaf's Programme for Government.

But as Ms Sturgeon was being urged to wind up her seven-and-a-half minute address, Deputy Presiding Officer Annabelle Ewing mistakenly called her "first minister".

In mid-February this year Ms Sturgeon announced she was stepping down as both first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, saying the time was right for her to go.

On 11 June the politician was arrested and questioned by police investigating the SNP's finances. She was released without charge.